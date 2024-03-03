Ariel Investments LLC Sells 339,194 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 339,194 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.37% of Credicorp worth $139,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Credicorp by 204.3% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,945 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 805.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 466,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,802,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 784.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 354.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,064,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.91. 218,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.77. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

