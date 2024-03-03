Ariel Investments LLC Sells 55,775 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,775 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $54,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.47. 7,875,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,530. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $77.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,616 shares of company stock worth $11,181,109. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.