Ariel Investments LLC Sells 810,819 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,655,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,819 shares during the period. Mattel accounts for approximately 3.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 4.43% of Mattel worth $344,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Mattel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. 2,150,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,469. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.