Armistice Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 275,000 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.00% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELOX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 5,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.73. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.