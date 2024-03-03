Armistice Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,873 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.75. 2,303,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,806. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $114.64 and a 1 year high of $263.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.18.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.83.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

