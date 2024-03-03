Armistice Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,056,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.51% of Spruce Biosciences worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,356 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $5.27. 235,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,390. The company has a market cap of $214.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.68. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SPRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.14.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

