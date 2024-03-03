Armistice Capital LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,956,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.20% of Gossamer Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOSS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 1,760,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,183. The stock has a market cap of $311.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

Gossamer Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.