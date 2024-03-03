Armistice Capital LLC Invests $558,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257,648 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,050,000 after purchasing an additional 113,947 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,754 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $392,935 in the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. 4,341,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,633. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

