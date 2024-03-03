Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,087,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.08% of Eyenovia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $128,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth $1,104,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,976. Eyenovia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $104.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

