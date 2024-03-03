Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 54,000 Shares of Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.95% of Kineta worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KA. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kineta in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Kineta in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kineta by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kineta by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kineta in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kineta Stock Up 8.7 %

Kineta stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 247,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kineta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kineta in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Kineta Company Profile

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

