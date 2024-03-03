Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:M traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,287,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.19.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.38%.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

