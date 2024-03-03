Armistice Capital LLC Sells 87,268 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,268 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,215. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,513.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

