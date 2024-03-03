Armistice Capital LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 599,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Synlogic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synlogic by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of SYBX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. 20,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. Synlogic, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $11.02.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

