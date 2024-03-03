Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVKD. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:CVKD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,371. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

