Armistice Capital LLC Trims Position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.42% of Hookipa Pharma worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $82,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK remained flat at $0.77 during midday trading on Friday. 304,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

