Arvinas’ (ARVN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arvinas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.93.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

