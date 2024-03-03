Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARVN. Citigroup downgraded Arvinas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arvinas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.93.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arvinas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

