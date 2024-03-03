Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Ascendant Resources Price Performance

Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

About Ascendant Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.