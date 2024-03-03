Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

