ATS (TSE:ATS) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$52.91 and last traded at C$52.39. 101,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 152,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATS. TD Securities dropped their price target on ATS from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut ATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.52. The firm has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.52.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$752.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$727.00 million. ATS had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 2.506986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

