Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.730-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.890-8.110 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 485.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 866,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,875,000 after purchasing an additional 718,198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,008,729 shares of the software company’s stock worth $489,086,000 after buying an additional 376,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,822,000 after buying an additional 358,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

