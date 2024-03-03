AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $3,400.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2024 earnings at $36.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $56.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $154.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $31.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $40.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $58.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $167.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $189.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,035.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,038.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,712.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,620.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,807 shares of company stock worth $47,821,141. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.