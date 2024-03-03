Avnet, Inc. (AVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 20th

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Avnet has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avnet to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Avnet Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Avnet has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $893,700,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

