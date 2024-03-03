AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 11,400 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.81. 1,539,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,510. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHK. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

