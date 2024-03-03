AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 21,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $1,542,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.60. 12,922,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,015,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

