AXQ Capital LP Has $814,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.2 %

TER traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.88. 2,008,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

