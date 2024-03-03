AXQ Capital LP Has $932,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.97. 5,334,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,350. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

