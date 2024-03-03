AXQ Capital LP Invests $948,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

