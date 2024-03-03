AXQ Capital LP Makes New $773,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vistra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

VST stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,128,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,819. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

