AXQ Capital LP Takes $773,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 50.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 454.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAT traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.52. 2,150,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

View Our Latest Report on MAT

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.