Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,426 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KMB traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,016. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

