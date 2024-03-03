Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 56,427 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.7% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 413,869 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,675 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,130,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,341,213. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

