Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

