Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in February

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 461,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,015.0 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
Shares of Azimut stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. Azimut has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $29.84.
Azimut Company Profile
