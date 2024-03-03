Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in February

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 461,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,015.0 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Shares of Azimut stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. Azimut has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

Get Azimut alerts:

Azimut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.