B. Riley Raises Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $18.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGNI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Magnite has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

