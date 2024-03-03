Banco Bradesco S.A. Declares — Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2,116.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 508,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.