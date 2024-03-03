BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BDORY stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

