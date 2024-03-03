Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$137.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cormark decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$132.70.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$123.07 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$102.67 and a 1 year high of C$132.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$127.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$118.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

