Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$136.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cormark cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$132.70.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$123.07 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$132.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$127.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$118.33. The company has a market cap of C$88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

