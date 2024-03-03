Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$68.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.78.

Shares of BNS opened at C$65.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.82. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

