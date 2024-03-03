Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) versus John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Critical Survey

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) and John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bank OZK and John Marshall Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 30.69% 15.13% 2.18% John Marshall Bancorp 6.01% 8.99% 0.85%

Dividends

Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. John Marshall Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank OZK pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John Marshall Bancorp pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Bank OZK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 1 5 2 0 2.13 John Marshall Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bank OZK and John Marshall Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bank OZK currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Bank OZK’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank OZK is more favorable than John Marshall Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Bank OZK has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Marshall Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Bank OZK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank OZK and John Marshall Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK $2.25 billion 2.18 $690.78 million $5.87 7.39 John Marshall Bancorp $35.54 million 7.04 $5.16 million $0.36 49.19

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than John Marshall Bancorp. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Marshall Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank OZK beats John Marshall Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. In addition, the company provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as corporate trust services, including trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other related services. Further, it offers treasury management services comprising automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, merchant and commercial card, and other services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Additionally, the company provides ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

