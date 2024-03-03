Barclays Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $15.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZETA. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

Zeta Global stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,295.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $23,560,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $19,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

