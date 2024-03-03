Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.
Barings BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.
Barings BDC Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
