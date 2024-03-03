Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Barings BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

