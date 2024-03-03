Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.19. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.10.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
