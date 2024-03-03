Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28 to $0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -4.5 to -2.0% yr/yr or $1.333 billion to $1.368 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.350 EPS.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

