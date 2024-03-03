Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.