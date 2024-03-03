Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,499.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,575.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,263.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

