Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €30.24 ($32.87) and last traded at €29.50 ($32.07). Approximately 205,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.28 ($31.83).

Befesa Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is €32.21 and its 200-day moving average is €31.09.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

