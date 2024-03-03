Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $253.74 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $253.74 million and $3.01 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.04 or 0.05508494 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00068559 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00019231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,530,003 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,470,003 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

