BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 55.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 355.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 168,892 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 19.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 41.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 4.9 %

BRBR opened at $59.73 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $60.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

